An air passenger has shared a video showing a rich dog who flew on business class and relaxed like a human being

The rich recoiled in its bed and had a good time through the flight in the video that has now gone viral

Most people who have seen the video agree that the pet dog deserves the first-class treatment from its owner

A viral flight video has shown a very important pet, VIP dog travelling business class and enjoying itself.

In the video, the dog had a whole wide and cozy space to itself and it had a very good time as the fligh lasted.

The dog had enough space to enjoy itself in the flight. Photo credit: TikTok/@thepetproject.

Source: UGC

The owner of the dog is not known yet, but because of how the dog was given a first-class treatment, people have concluded that the dog owner is rich.

Viral video of a dog flying business class

It was not clear if the VIP dog flew alone, but no one was in the nice space left for the dog as it recoiled alone under a cozy bed clothe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Most of those who have seen the video on TikTok agree that every dog deserves such a nice treatments because they are nice and loyal pets. The video was posted by @thepetproject.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Marienotmaree said:

"Awesome human owner. Lucky dog."

@Marienotmaree reacted:

"Awesome human owner. Lucky dog."

@nellgabriel said:

"This is what success looks like when you have millions of followers on pawnly fans."

@Jackson reacted:

"I would pay for my dog to fly business class before I pay for it for myself... truth."

@Kmolk78 said:

"When a doggo travels in first class while I fly in cattle class.. Well played doggo, well played."

@Maarruaaa_ said:

"If dogs don't deserve it, then i don't know who else. Dogs are the best souls on earth."

@jdb commented:

"A VIP very important pet."

Video of a girl who grew up in the midst of dogs

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby born in the midst of dogs crawls like a dog.

The baby girl also have close frienship with the five dogs she has grown up to know.

Her video and the dogs stunned TikTok users after it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng