A young man who copied the way Wizkid walks with a cup in hand has stirred massive reactions on TikTok

The man had many people thinking he is Wizkid as he worked with the singer's signature gait towards a car

A few social media users said that they had to come to the comment section to see that it was not the Joro singer

A young man has made a video showing him walking like Wizkid. The man had his jacket unbuttoned as he held a cup.

In the funny video, he (@fathomhits) had a person hail him and ask for a selfie as he walked towards a car. People said that his mimicking act was perfect.

People said they thought the man was indeed the singer. Photo source: @fathomhits, Instagram/@wizkidayo

Source: TikTok

Man behaved like Wizkid

The captioned the hilarious video:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"How to walk like Wizkid to his car."

A few people in his comment section wondered how he could accurately walk like the Joro crooner.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ife said:

"You people should stop it na. What is this accuracy?"

Mercy said:

"This one get evidence."

Dubem said:

"I thought this was wizkid fr."

ThisisHER said:

"Ohhh gaddd. I thought it was bigwiz at first."

@soma said:

"The hand posture on the cup is so accurate. He be looking around like he suspects people around him FC for life."

Reallmo said:

"Exactly how he walks and holds the cup."

Florence said:

"My brother u got it."

Honey bee said:

"The comments made me understand that it’s not wiz."

lhase07 said:

"At some point thought it was wizkid sabi boy."

ella asked:

"Have you encountered wizkid before?"

Ms.Igotissues said:

"The cup in your hand with the fingers flying is accurate."

Doyinsolami said:

"I literally thought it was wizkid till I saw arcade."

Dami37 said:

"Wow you try oh thought it was wizkid."

Man spoke like Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @realflowerboy1, who makes prank videos, employed a man who can mimic the voice of Nigerian celebrities.

The prankster got a number of a lady who had been longing to meet Davido and called her. While she was on the call, he told her that Davido was looking for six ladies for his new music video. The man even put the fake singer on speaker, and the voice imitation was perfect.

Man who looked like Davido

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @xbankzdmw, who prided himself on looking like Davido and had been modelling all his content around the singer, stirred reactions in a video.

The young man sang For The Road while wearing eyeglasses. He said the track is a beautiful one from the Timeless album.

Source: Legit.ng