“We Can Use It for Vehicle”: Video of Crashed Plane’s Engine in Lagos Surfaces Online, People Show Surprise
- The burnt engine of the plane that crashed in Lagos got massive comments on social media when its clip surfaced online
- At the scene of the crash, some people ignorantly said that if they worked the same engine to a vehicle, the automobile would be unmatchable
- Among those who gathered around the engine was a man who looked at it and said that the engine was very valuable
A video captured the moment people gathered around plane that crashed in Ikeja area of Lagos on Tuesday, August 1.
Recall that there was CCTV footage covering when the plane crash-landed and was caught in flames.
Plane's engine with propeller
In a TikTok video shared by @ifeoluwap3636, people examined the charred engine of the plane as it was covered in soot.
A voice behind the camera confirmed that it was a plane's engine. He said that if the same engine is fixed in a minibus, the vehicle's speed would be unmatchable.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Goodbadboi said:
"Even person wey never see jet before sabi say na jet engine, awon engineer private jet."
REPRESENTATIVE wondered:
"Na only me hear 'this one na money o'?"
merry Fendi said:
"No be jet oo, na mini plane for race."
OmoIkedu joked:
"Peter griffin talking there. he thinks the korope will fly."
Iyanda said:
"No put am inside korope ooo."
user4602315904683 said:
"I just hear jet money o what are they saying?"
Rayfulchermusic said:
"Engineer Sodiq Dey there."
@ancestorjnr said:
"Iron condemn for that street go dey smile one side."
"If dem like sell fuel for 1k baba no send": Old taxi driver dances at petrol station while refuelling his cab
johnstephen581 asked:
"Na Keke engine d plane carry?"
lanrethocky said:
"9ja no dey carry last Sharp sharp dem won use the engine to fly korope."
Gratome said:
"Imagine calling a propeller fan blade."
Sapa-boi said:
"This one nah money ooo."
Jamie_Jeggs said:
"This is a single propeller plane. so why everyone been saying it was an helicopter."
Smart Nigerian built "small" aeroplane
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Hafizh Husssaini, gained media attention with his electrical skill as he built a miniature aeroplane that could pass off as a drone.
It was gathered that the young man who is a student of Kano State University dreams of one day becoming a pilot.
Another Nigerian built drone
In other news, a 20-year-old Nigerian man, Rejoice Oghenero, built an unmanned aircraft (drone) from locally sourced materials. He works from a store he calls his factory.
The young man could be seen filing the body of one of the aircraft to make it smooth as he coated it with paints.
