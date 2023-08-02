The burnt engine of the plane that crashed in Lagos got massive comments on social media when its clip surfaced online

At the scene of the crash, some people ignorantly said that if they worked the same engine to a vehicle, the automobile would be unmatchable

Among those who gathered around the engine was a man who looked at it and said that the engine was very valuable

A video captured the moment people gathered around plane that crashed in Ikeja area of Lagos on Tuesday, August 1.

Recall that there was CCTV footage covering when the plane crash-landed and was caught in flames.

A man funnily said the plane's engine can be used for a bus. Photo source: @ifeoluwap3636

Plane's engine with propeller

In a TikTok video shared by @ifeoluwap3636, people examined the charred engine of the plane as it was covered in soot.

A voice behind the camera confirmed that it was a plane's engine. He said that if the same engine is fixed in a minibus, the vehicle's speed would be unmatchable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Goodbadboi said:

"Even person wey never see jet before sabi say na jet engine, awon engineer private jet."

REPRESENTATIVE wondered:

"Na only me hear 'this one na money o'?"

merry Fendi said:

"No be jet oo, na mini plane for race."

OmoIkedu joked:

"Peter griffin talking there. he thinks the korope will fly."

Iyanda said:

"No put am inside korope ooo."

user4602315904683 said:

"I just hear jet money o what are they saying?"

Rayfulchermusic said:

"Engineer Sodiq Dey there."

@ancestorjnr said:

"Iron condemn for that street go dey smile one side."

johnstephen581 asked:

"Na Keke engine d plane carry?"

lanrethocky said:

"9ja no dey carry last Sharp sharp dem won use the engine to fly korope."

Gratome said:

"Imagine calling a propeller fan blade."

Sapa-boi said:

"This one nah money ooo."

Jamie_Jeggs said:

"This is a single propeller plane. so why everyone been saying it was an helicopter."

Smart Nigerian built "small" aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Hafizh Husssaini, gained media attention with his electrical skill as he built a miniature aeroplane that could pass off as a drone.

It was gathered that the young man who is a student of Kano State University dreams of one day becoming a pilot.

Another Nigerian built drone

In other news, a 20-year-old Nigerian man, Rejoice Oghenero, built an unmanned aircraft (drone) from locally sourced materials. He works from a store he calls his factory.

The young man could be seen filing the body of one of the aircraft to make it smooth as he coated it with paints.

