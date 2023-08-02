Global site navigation

Local editions

“We Can Use It for Vehicle”: Video of Crashed Plane’s Engine in Lagos Surfaces Online, People Show Surprise
People

“We Can Use It for Vehicle”: Video of Crashed Plane’s Engine in Lagos Surfaces Online, People Show Surprise

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • The burnt engine of the plane that crashed in Lagos got massive comments on social media when its clip surfaced online
  • At the scene of the crash, some people ignorantly said that if they worked the same engine to a vehicle, the automobile would be unmatchable
  • Among those who gathered around the engine was a man who looked at it and said that the engine was very valuable

PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!

A video captured the moment people gathered around plane that crashed in Ikeja area of Lagos on Tuesday, August 1.

Recall that there was CCTV footage covering when the plane crash-landed and was caught in flames.

Plane crash in Lagos/Plane's engine.
A man funnily said the plane's engine can be used for a bus. Photo source: @ifeoluwap3636
Source: TikTok

Plane's engine with propeller

In a TikTok video shared by @ifeoluwap3636, people examined the charred engine of the plane as it was covered in soot.

Read also

"Keep it up": Nigerian lady makes cute shoe by herself, clients from UK, Ghana rush her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A voice behind the camera confirmed that it was a plane's engine. He said that if the same engine is fixed in a minibus, the vehicle's speed would be unmatchable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Goodbadboi said:

"Even person wey never see jet before sabi say na jet engine, awon engineer private jet."

REPRESENTATIVE wondered:

"Na only me hear 'this one na money o'?"

merry Fendi said:

"No be jet oo, na mini plane for race."

OmoIkedu joked:

"Peter griffin talking there. he thinks the korope will fly."

Iyanda said:

"No put am inside korope ooo."

user4602315904683 said:

"I just hear jet money o what are they saying?"

Rayfulchermusic said:

"Engineer Sodiq Dey there."

@ancestorjnr said:

"Iron condemn for that street go dey smile one side."

Read also

"If dem like sell fuel for 1k baba no send": Old taxi driver dances at petrol station while refuelling his cab

johnstephen581 asked:

"Na Keke engine d plane carry?"

lanrethocky said:

"9ja no dey carry last Sharp sharp dem won use the engine to fly korope."

Gratome said:

"Imagine calling a propeller fan blade."

Sapa-boi said:

"This one nah money ooo."

Jamie_Jeggs said:

"This is a single propeller plane. so why everyone been saying it was an helicopter."

Smart Nigerian built "small" aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Hafizh Husssaini, gained media attention with his electrical skill as he built a miniature aeroplane that could pass off as a drone.

It was gathered that the young man who is a student of Kano State University dreams of one day becoming a pilot.

Another Nigerian built drone

In other news, a 20-year-old Nigerian man, Rejoice Oghenero, built an unmanned aircraft (drone) from locally sourced materials. He works from a store he calls his factory.

The young man could be seen filing the body of one of the aircraft to make it smooth as he coated it with paints.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel