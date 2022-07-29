A Nigerian lady recently put smiles on the face of an ice cream seller whom she met by the roadside

In a video making rounds online, she was seen dancing with him as he watched her in amazement

The video has gone viral online with most people praising her for going the extra mile to make someone happy

A Nigerian content creator identified as Theodorah Ekwe approached an ice cream seller and danced for him.

The ice cream vendor was sitting at one corner of the road when the lady dressed in a red gown met him and began to dance.

In the video, the young man was spotted smiling excitedly as the lady whined her waists for him.

Lady dances for ice cream seller Photo Credit: @theodorahekwe

Source: UGC

At a point, the ice cream seller held her hands and she became shy immediately. She stopped dancing and left the scene as the vendor stared at her all smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

TikTok users react to sweet dance video

@phonicstar2 said:

"I dey easy dey vex oo no try come my side how will you just come and be attracting something to me."

@micom17 stated:

"Wao, nice one. I'm even smiling here, also you're beautiful oh! see beauty, just like my elder sis. come Abuja oooo."

@lordhenry_ wrote:

"The day I did this I spent the night in the hospital treating myself please what did I do wrong."

@tpendragon commented:

"You just intentionally wait make I graduate, this kind thing no dey when I dey school ."

@emmy9004 said:

"If i mistakenly catch you na belle go follow am."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react as young lady dances in Lagos traffic, man joins her in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady treated commuters to an exciting showcase as she took advantage of the traffic to dance.

One thing Lagos is famous for is the traffic on the roads and a lady made the most of this recurrent challenge in a fun way.

She stepped on the road and began doing popular TikTok dance steps, entertaining road users in the process.

Source: Legit.ng