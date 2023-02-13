An angry tenant was tired of his neighbour noting that he was tired of him playing the same mixes

The man noted that he was tired and needed the neighbour to start playing a different variety of music

The guy listed down the music he needed to be played and among them was a mix from DJ Tophaz

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An angry tenant has left a letter he had written on his neighbour's doorstep highlighting the songs he wants to be played.

Angry tenant writes a letter to neighbour. Photo: Getty Images, Bosibori_ke.

Source: UGC

Tenant pens letter to neighbour

In a letter shared on Twitter by an influencer Bosibori, a tenant wrote a letter to his neighbour.

The letter began with salutations and their appreciation for the music that is always played.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We appreciate the music you play to entertain yourselves and us during the weekend," part of the letter read.

The tenant shared they were always entertained, but they were tired of the same mixes.

He noted the neighbour played the same mixes over and over, and it was tiring.

"We are however tired of you playing the same mixes over and over again."

The man did not stop there; he gave a list of mixes he would appreciate if they were played.

"DJ Tophaz's Vibes O'clock, DJ Shinski's Best of 2023 Afrobeats, Naija 14, The Wake Up call with Grauchi, Dj Lexz's Best Afro Naija Takeover, Dzj Niido's The Fix Dancehall Gengetone."

Netizens react

Here's what they had to say:

@shaffie_theking said:

"Mmesema Grauch lazima akuwe kwa list."

@ItsKaranjas said:

"Wewe ukiwa na robot watu wako na system."

@bosibori_Ke said:

"Na mugithi za Waithaka wa Jane to wrap it up."

Tenant praises landlord for reducing his rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a tenant had celebrated his landlord for reducing his rent.

The Kenyan tenant, Kenneth Owuor, shared a copy of a rent review letter his landlord identified as John Mwedwa had given him.

In the letter, the landlord said he'd be reducing tenants' monthly rents for 7 months starting from May to December 2022.

Kenneth however revealed that the landlord didn't just start out being kind but has been showing kindness to tenants since he moved in.

Source: TUKO.co.ke