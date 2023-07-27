A video of a little girl who wanted to share her dad’s surprise visit with her mates has gone viral

A video of a little girl who wanted to share her dad’s surprise visit with her mates has gone viral.

The little girl was watching a film with her mates on the couch when her teacher told her that her dad was around.

The girl tries to get the attention of her colleagues. Photo credit: TikTok/@babylegcraig

When she saw her dad, who may have been away for a long time, she was overjoyed.

She told her mates that her dad was here and that they should come and see him.

But they were all engrossed in the film and ignored her. She tried again and again, but they did not pay attention to her.

She looked sad and disappointed, while her dad waited patiently at the door.

@PILaUIpuee reacted:

"They did not care& this is cute."

@LDIOR said:

"They dont give a hoot just tryna watch. Mickey Mouse thats adorable. They way they did not give a bat."

@user4748499448 wrote:

"Him dodging her to see the screen."

@lily47488484 commented:

"I love how she tried to get her classmates attention the same way the teacher got hers."

