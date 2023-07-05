A young man walked up to several random ladies at the Polytechnic Ibadan, asking them to hug him

The first sets of ladies he approached looked at him with scorn as they rejected his request for a friendly hug

A third lady happily accepted the man's open arms, and she was rewarded with a classy female bag

A young Nigerian man known for his random act of kindness performed a social experiment and shared the video.

At the beginning of the TikTok clip, the young man (@moscosb_) said any girl who hugs him would get the new bag he had with him.

The lady hugged a stranger and got a bag as a gift. Photo source: @moscosb

Source: TikTok

The first lady he approached looked at him with scorn. Another one he opened his arms towards "eyed" him in disgust.

The third lady he met left her friends and hugged him with a smile. When she saw the expensive bag he gave her, the lady was overwhelmed with joy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anofiu said:

"I no d second girl, na y she no see true love."

Henry said:

"And the funny thing is the beautiful girl among the rest hugged him."

Richmondrg said:

"Those girls wey be like Parker self dey ignore hug . shout out to that beautiful soul

Mohammed Jubril said:

"Omoh i watch all the videos…. you know go fall."

abeketeepearl said:

@Alexananakyei 36 said:

"This life no balance."

user633715117619Everest said:

"Gorgeous galz always possesses different mind."

Asénte Lupin said:

"Lesson: start hugging strangers if you don’t have money to buy bag as a gal."

Baby Yaa introvert said:

"The first girl is latifa quatis lady."

chi love said:

"The girl even fyn pass all those ones wey dey ignore am."

omodano said:

"She's humble. She also knows how to apprecia8 gift."

Ola said:

"Fine babes no dey get pride."

jokky might said:

"The polytechnic,Ibadan my school is not for d weak."

Ajibola Idris said:

"Polytechnic Ibadan mass communication students never disappoints."

BX entertainment said:

"Why nah the one wey fine pass among them hug you."

