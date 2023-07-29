As the price of premium motor spirit, PMS continue to rise in Nigeria, a businessman has started a bicycle business

The man, Morris Monye said his concernment of bicycles just arrived in the country and some cost N400k and others N350k

This is coming at a time many Nigerians are looking for alternative means of transportation as the cost of PMS skyrockets

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A smart Nigerian businessman has imported bicycles into the country for sale as fuel prices go higher.

The man, Morris Monye posted videos of the bicycles on Twitter and he caught the attention of people looking for alternative means of transportation.

As people look for alternative ways of transport, man imports bicycles for sale. Photo credit: Twitter/@Morris_Monye.

Source: Twitter

Monye said the bicycles just arrived in Nigeria and he was advertising it to interested customers who would like to start using bikes to cut costs.

Man starts selling bicycles as fuel price rise higher in Nigeria

He said the bikes are in two types. While one costs N400k, the other costs 350k each.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The one selling for N400 is equipped with alloy wheels, full light, helmet, lock and more.

Monye wrote while tweeting the photos:

"50 Bicycles have landed. First frame is 400k (Alloy wheel, full light, helmet, lock etc). Second frame is 350k. Can deliver all over Nigeria."

As the price of PMS rises to N600 in some parts of Nigeria, many wish to have another means of moving around, such as bikes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitte users as man imports bicycles for sale in Nigeria

@Yusuf24626106 said:

"How I wish I can afford this. But by God's grace, I will patronise you soon."

@Dannitrillions commented:

"Oga una seriously dey propagate BAT trekking agenda o...I wander how my Abuja people go do am... Imagine riding to and fro from Gwawalada to Asokoro six days a week."

@kaurday reacted:

"Nigerians might resort to stealing bicycles as they do in the UK now."

Man uses CNG to drive his car

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man converted his car to use compressed natural gas, CNG.

Photos posted on Twitter shows that the man put the cylinder for the CNG in the car boot.

While some people agree that CNG is cheaper as it costs 70% less, others raised safety concerns.

Source: Legit.ng