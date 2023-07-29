A Nigerian man got the shock of his life after confessing his offence to the pastor of his church

The young man who had stolen about N450,000 from church offerings decided to open up about it

However, the pastor got infuriated over the confession and immediately called the police on him

A Nigerian man instantly regretted his action after taking a bold step to confess his sins to his pastor.

The young man had stolen about N450,000 from church offerings while he was still an active member of the church.

Pastor arrests member who confessed to stealing NurPhoto, H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock / Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, his crime began to haunt him afterwards and he thought it wise to confess to his pastor.

In an unexpected turnout, his pastor got infuriated during the confession and called the police to arrest him.

Dexterouz11 shared the story on Twitter with the caption:

"One of my neighbours go confess to pastor say em thief money when E be worker for the church. N450k for about 3 months. This pastor arrest am. He won't come out till his family raises the money."

Reactions as pastor arrests man who confessed in church

@abgacollins said:

"That pastor is wicked. This will discourage people from confessing in church. He would have found another way."

@destinypaul6 commented:

"450k in this economy? Them suppose arrest your family join o."

@jujju666 said:

"A church should be a place of refuge. A pastor has no justification to call the police on someone."

@sarahhh reacted:

"Hmmm this one pass me."

See the post below:

Police arrest pastor with Ak-47

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Presiding Pastor, House on the Rock, Abuja Chapter, Uche Aigbe, who mounted the pulpit with a rifle on Sunday, February 12, has landed in the police net, The PUNCH reports. This is as the commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, Sadiq Abubakar, made a recommendation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to dismiss the police officer, Inspector Musa Audu, who handed his rifle to the pastor.

Inspector Audu will be facing an orderly room trial as Pastor Aigbe has been arrested by the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, Abuja, on Monday, the newspaper observed during a visit on Monday, February 13. Legit.ng reported earlier that the presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Pastor Uche Aigbe, made a surprise appearance on Sunday, February 12, when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle.

The shocking incident occurred during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The cleric reportedly brandished the gun as he picked his way to the altar, with many members of his congregation exchanging glances trying to understand what was happening. In another report, Nigerian politicians have been warned against working against the will of the people before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng