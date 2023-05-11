A businessman who says he buys olden-days iron products has come on TikTok to look for an old sewing machine

He said he is willing to pay as much as N6.9 million if anyone provides the sewing machine that meets his specification

Some people have dismissed the man's claims of paying such a huge amount, but others say they have the machine

A TikTok user has posted a video saying he is looking for an old sewing machine to buy.

He posted a video using his TikTok handle, @olakanmiegolddeni, explaining the type of sewing machine he wants.

The man said he is willing to buy the machine for N6.9 million. Photo credit: Getty Images/MoMo Productions and TikTok/@olakanmiegolddeni. First photo for illustration only.

The man's TikTok bio says he buys used old items at reasonable prices. But some people said the prices he is offering for the items are too mouthwatering to be true.

Nigerian man claims he will by olden days sewing machine for N6.5 million

But the man has insisted that he will pay a whopping $15,000, which is an equivalence of N6.9 million if he sees the sewing machine.

According to the video he posted, the old sewing machine he wants to buy is the type that is magnetic.

This means the sewing machine should be able to attract other iron objects to itself like a magnet.

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users. Some said they have the machine at home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@addyd5796 said:

"I have this."

@Luombier commented:

"I have like 10k have my money ready."

@Vet innocence said:

"I have an iron box it has all the features."

@user9126012348567 commented:

"My Mom has one."

@aligerald1998 said:

"I have it."

@sparrow19921 said:

"Pendulum clock scan has taken another form haha."

@Redempta75 commented:

"How much are you offering?"

@sseguyafrancis381 asked:

"I have A magnet itself can I bring it."

@deecee said:

"Pots are available."

@Young asked:

"You dey sale dem?"

@Captain Firaman oneboss asked:

"How much do you give me and I want them in the bank."

Man looks for old lamp to buy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the same man said he would buy an old gas lamp for N11.5 million.

The man specifically showed an old German gas lamp made in 1875 and asked those who had it to contact him.

While some people said they have a similar lamp at home, others said the price he was offering was too good to be true.

