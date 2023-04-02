A little Nigerian boy could not control his emotions after his fully loaded plate of rice fell to the ground

In a trending video, the sad little boy broke down in tears and laid on the floor like a lifeless human

Social media users have reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many wishing to extend a helping hand

It was a sad day for a little Nigerian boy whose plate of rice was wasted on the ground.

After receiving his meal, the little boy took the food to eat quietly outside when it mistakenly dropped from his hand and poured out.

Little boy in tears as his plate of rice wastes Photo credit: @beautygoddess408

Source: TikTok

On sighting this, the emotional child broke down in tears and laid flat on the ground like a lifeless human.

Sharing the video via TikTok, his mother @beautygoddess408 said:

"God come and take control. This rice just leave me like this."

Social media reactions

@otikim said:

"I know the pain this little guy is facing. Omo God make this no be me especially when it is the last potion of rice in the pot."

@veespecial15 stated:

"Pls u got me scared before."

@aurelieleon7 wrote:

"Why is he just laying here."

@mariaice922 stated:

"One blog posted this video and some people need the boy details so he will buy another rice."

@mirrian58 added:

"I first think say person die say make I type Rip before I see rice."

Watch the video below:

Woman in pain as pot of food pours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that being in charge of items, like food, to be served at a big event can be tasking and exhausting. It takes a lot of time to put things as was agreed upon and planned. Sadly, sometimes things don't go according to plan, as there can be hiccups and glitches at any point in time or stage of the preparation.

A caterer got heartbroken after her pot of food spilt just a few minutes before the scheduled time to deliver the delicacies. She was contracted to cook different foods for an event that would take place that fateful day. She was cooking with a big pot when the unimaginable happened.

The huge pot containing the jollof rice opened at the bottom, and before they could do anything, the entire content of the pot was already all over the ground. None of it was salvageable, and they were running out of time. They all had sadness on their faces in the video as they looked at the wasted food.

Source: Legit.ng