A beautiful Nigerian mother has shared the method she implemented to get her children to eat food at home

According to the woman, her children have been finding it hard to eat a large portion of meals cooked for them

In a trending video, she gave them multivitamin tablets but they all ended up sleeping for longer hours at home

A Nigerian mother identified as @bellapeauworld on TikTok has complained bitterly about her children's poor eating habits.

In a video, she lamented that she wakes up as early as 5 o'clock every morning to make food for her three children but they always bring it back home.

Nigerian mum gives her children multivitamins to make them eat food Photo credit: @bellepeauworld/TikTok.

To encourage her children to eat well, the mother bought multivitamin tablets for them.

She gave the smallest 2.5 and the bigger ones 5ml. However, she noticed that the multivitamin made them sleep early.

In her words;

“So lately I will wake up by 5 am and make food for these three children God gave me, they will bring it back sometimes, the two smaller ones will eat half and bring it back while this aunty will bring back the food. I go Dey vex.

"So today I go buy multivitamins. I gave the smallest 2.5 and the bigger ones 5ml. I guess one of the works of multivitamins is to sleep early too because this is 7 pm and these kids are sleeping.

"Once it’s 8 pm I will wake them up for dinner cause you people must eat, you see this house to be thin is not allowed.”

Reactions as mum complains over children's poor eating habit

The video has garnered thousands of views and reactions from netizens with many parents sharing their experiences.

@MOcollectibles said:

“My daughter brought back her food today I just sat her down almost immediately oya start eating ur food n she finished it case closed.”

@NAT commented:

“My daughter does the same thing.”

@mhizamakachukwu:

“Nice job.”

@divinewilson411 reacted:

“Please don't give them the multivitamin while going to school it will disturb them in school.

@Chi said:

“Lol. We’re waiting for feedback.”

@smile said:

“I just love how African mothers think about their children.”

@alicejagri said:

“I thought I was alone. They always bring it back.”

@Ida commented:

“My siblings know the drill, if you don't eat your food in school you'll eat it at home. As for me I took food to school till ss3.”

@miss_chievous said:

“Back then, my junior sister always does this. I will jejely ask her if I can eat her own after school. Let me help my mom save her food.”

@Rosemary2020 said:

“But I haven’t experience dis thing ooo. As little as my boys are Dey eat everything Dey see. Na dem Dey chop pass for house oo.”

@feyisayo ajons reacted:

“I tell my girls, if u don't finish ur food in school, u will finish wen u come back, dey don't bring it back oooo. though my kids dey chop.”

Watch the video below:

