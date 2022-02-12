A woman who was babysitting her sister's kid fed him eba and okro while his mother was away in a video

The kid in the video who enjoyed the meal so much had to call for more by grabbing the woman's hand suddenly

Many who reacted to the clip said he tasted the deliciousness in Nigerian food and could not have enough

A viral video shared by Yabaleft Online has shown the moment a woman fed a white kid eba and okra.

The boy's mother who created the video said that the feeding happened after she left the kid with her sister for a few hours.

The kid grabbed her hands in the video to ask for more. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

He wanted more

At a point during the feeding, the baby who probably loved the taste of the food grabbed the hand of the woman when he noticed that she was delaying.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the clip only goes to show how tasty Nigerian meals are.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

chizzy_enwereji said:

"Is the baby's mouth for me..he definitely eating this again."

betty_afolami said:

"He’ll never go back to cerelac.

dija_hamidu said:

"What do you expect? There is seasoning!"

st.marabeauty said:

"Awww baby is rushing the food."

callmedamy said:

"It’s the baby holding her hand for me."

iam_eguonho said:

"The pikin want mak u cut better eba put for him mouth u dey giv am small small."

geraldine_melange said:

"This baby is a foodlum lol."

