A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter eating bread in the early hours of the morning

According to the surprised mother, she had woken up around 3.am to see the little girl eating bread alone

While sharing the video on the TikTok app, the mother advised netizens to be prepared before having children

A Nigerian mother has kept netizens in stitches with a hilarious video of her one-year-old daughter.

The funny clip shared via the handle @mummy_onyi on TikTok showed the little girl eating bread alone.

Woman sees daughter at 3.am eating bread Photo credit: @mummy_onyi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to her mother, she had woken up around 3.am only to see the little girl eating bread with all seriousness.

The surprised mother shared the video via her official account and advised netizens to be well-prepared before having children.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Motherhood go make you mad. Abort mission if you are not mentally ready. Them no explain give me well before I born this girl", she wrote.

Reactions as mum shares video of daughter eating bread at 3.am

The hilarious video has caused a frenzy on the TikTok app as netizens share their thoughts.

@suxy881 said:

"Please allow her select the bread well for us, so cute my ovaries."

@ucnetwork1 commented:

"Thank God that she's fixing the bread back for you."

@febianjoy commented:

"She is just like when you are done talking go back to sleep as for me I am busy."

@iamfavoured2 reacted:

"See the way she dey act like say u nor dey talk to her."

@ofishal_cherry reacted:

"Excuse me ma u said you didn't do it to your mum biko iwe ewekwala gi who should we ask."

@ahoudaina said:

"My son is 10 and he still wakes up to eat bread in the middle of the night."

@maitnlove2 wrote:

"Awwww. cute baby. Mama you are so lucky to have a beautiful baby: I pray that God should also bless me my own baby soon in Jesus name amen."

Watch the video below:

Mum catches 6-month-old baby thrusting hard at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum has taken to social media to lament after catching her kid thrusting in quick succession at night. Sharing a video of one of such moments on TikTok, she cried out for help, saying she thinks her child is broken.

She added that her child does that at certain times of the night. In the clip she shared, the kid is seen thrusting repeatedly with a marvelling speed while on his bed. The video has gone viral on TikTok and amassed 10 million views.

Many people thought the child was only acting out what he had watched his parents do, just as others thought it is a normal thing for a kid learning to crawl.

Source: Legit.ng