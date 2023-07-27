On Friday, July 21, 2023, a young man named Muhammed Baba Abdulwahab recalled on Facebook how his former lecturer gave him over 12 carryovers over a girl.

His claim was further solidified by a boastful response from the said lecturer of Adamawa State University (ADSU) Mubi, Mohammed Bala Inuwa, in the comment section of his Facebook post.

Abdulwahab insists the lecturer gave him over 12 carryovers over a girl. Photo Credit: Muhammed Baba Abdulwahab

Source: Facebook

Consequently, Legit.ng's Victor Duru reached out to Abdulwahab, who dropped out of Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi and the said lecturer, Dr Mohammed Bala Inuwa on the matter.

While Abdulwahab gave a detailed account of the sad incident, his former lecturer initially gave a defense, but backtracked, saying the school already set up a committee to look into the matter.

This interview is Abdulwahab's touching account of the sad incident, that happened in ADSU, which altered the course of his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abdulwahab said the incident happened in his 200 level at ADSU

While insisting that the lecturer gave him over 12 carryovers over a girl, Abdulwahab told Legit.ng exclusively that the incident happened during the 2018/2019 academic session.

He said Dr Bala failed him because he was dating a girl the academic had a crush on at that time. According to him, the matter blew up then to the point that the lecturer slapped him.

"He (Dr Bala) did it because I was dating a girl who happens to be his crush then.

This happened when I was in 200 level, first semester. When he knew about me and the girl, he called me and slapped me."

When asked how it was possible for a single lecturer to give him over 12 carryovers, Abdulwahab stated that Dr Bala had influence as his former exam officer and level coordinator.

The Adamawa indigene, who read banking and finance, said the matter got to the Dean of Student Affairs who advised that he changed his department, instead of calling the lecturer to order. In Abdulwahab's words:

"This (the matter with Dr Bala over a girl) even blew up. I went to the Dean student affairs to report him. The Dean, only adviced me to even change department, because he knew that with the help of his colleagues I won't be able to graduate."

When Legit.ng asked him why the Dean just advised him to change his department instead of taking up the matter, he said:

"He (Dr Bala) refused to come. That was when the Dean took his name and said he would do something about it but also advised me to change my department if possible because this will stop him but not his colleagues."

Abdulwahab said he didn't drop out due to bad performance

As the matter progressed, Abdulwahab said he had to ignore the said girl and the lecturer. The young man said he knew nothing else academically about the girl after the incident blew up.

When the matter became a debate on Facebook, some apologists dragged Abdulwahab for blaming the lecturer for his academic woes but the young man told Legit.ng that it was not true.

He said his dropping out of ADSU, which happened in his final semester, was a result of bad lecturers like Dr Bala.

"I just wanted people, thinking that I dropped out due to poor performance, to know that not every drop out was due to poor performance. Bad lecturers were behind some students failures," he said.

Abdulwahab said Dr Bala was responsible for his withdrawal from the institution and that he completed his education at Kaduna State Polytechnic (KADPOLY). In Abdulwahab's words:

"He will say anything to defend himself.

"But I have a lot who can testify it that he was responsible for my withdrawal from the institution."

UNILORIN student who beat up lecturer opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILORIN student who beat his female lecturer to coma had opened up about the incident.

Viral footage that graced social media showed how the 400 level student was apprehended by the school security personnel after he beat up the lecturer on the school premises.

According to Daily Trust, Waliyullah Salaudeen of the Department of Microbiology said he was in detention for two months before the ugly incident of that fateful Thursday.

Narrating the reason behind his detention, the student popularly known as Captain Walz said he had visited Allen Avenue in Ikeja, Lagos State to see a friend for the first time and felt the urge to urinate while waiting for the person.

Source: Legit.ng