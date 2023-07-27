A Nigerian man who wanted to save cost on fueling his bike (okada) has converted his engine to use gas

Filling the bike's tank with gas from a 6kg cylinder, the man said the present economic situation pushed him towards the alternative

Mixed reactions trailed his need for cheap fuel, as people said that his kind of okada does not consume much petrol

A video has shown a Nigerian man who converted his okada engine to be able to use gas instead of fuel which has now jumped in price.

The man held a hose connected to a 6kg cylinder and pumped the content into it. Its carburettor looked like the same generators converted to gas-powered machine use.

The man filled his bike tank from a gas cylinder. Photo source: @harmo_frosh

Source: TikTok

Okada's engine using gas

After plugging the cylinder into the okada's engine, he drove the bike out. Many people wondered how safe the conversion was.

Some people added that ladies' bikes do not use much fuel to warrant wanting to save on fuel costs. His video was shared by @harmo_frosh.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adebowale Adebayo said:

"Abeg how many liters ladies bike dey use way you go still convert to gas…. I’ll never be poor."

Gentlejack said:

"No be government send you this one o."

Ifedayo said:

"Very very dangerous."

Azeez rosheed alani said:

"You people dey play with fire."

Lastdon Makanaki said:

"You can build a box for it at the back like something similar to delivery box."

Big copeland said:

"Rubbish. N2k fuel I go use ham for 3days it’s not ok enough?"

Heather said:

"I pity u cos of how much fuel Lori ladies bike."

olaniteabiodunbri said:

"Nigerian people with bad comment, if it's White people dat do this , una go clap for him,, bros give me your location make I carry my bike come."

Temi Tope said:

"This is not safe. Moreover this bike consumes less fuel. It doesn’t worth the risk of carry gas cylinder around."

Source: Legit.ng