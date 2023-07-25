A Nigerian man has caused a frenzy on social media after demanding a huge sum of money from Davido

In his tweet, he revealed that he found his boss's N500 cash and he immediately returned the money to him

While sharing the experience, he appealed to Davido to compensate him with a huge sum of N390 million

A Twitter user, @alhajinuell, has called on singer Davido to compensate him for returning N500 he found while washing his employer's clothes.

Nuell in his post, demanded a huge sum of $500,000 (N390 million) from the singer as a reward for his kind gesture.

Davido is no stranger to rewarding honesty. Recently, he gave a female staff at Eko Hotel and Suites $10,000 for returning $70,000 to someone who had forgotten it.

Nuell tweeted:

"Hello Davido I saw this 500 naira when washing for my oga and I returned it, $500k no go bad Shaa. 001 baddest tule joor!"

Reactions as man demands N390 million from Davido

His tweet has since gone viral with many people sharing their thoughts about Nuell's demand.

Many people are curious to know if the superstar singer will respond to Nuell’s request for a reward.

@davidch said:

“Send aza.”

@IGBOGIRL reacted:

“Wetin be this.”

@iamverifedvip commented:

"Say them go feel it."

@ELMosco96 reacted:

“You go explain explain tire. No evidence.”

@jerrieblog said:

“Nothing for you.”

@KryptoElla reacted:

“Lol $500k? Kuku carry gun.”

@oluwaseun9 said:

“You no go blow power?”

@Nawteekeed reacted:

“According to mathematics, Davido would give you 71 naira, assuming 500 naira = $1.”

@waterboardvict reacted;

“Your thumb has showed it all,"<"500 is lesser than what Davido will show interest on.”

@Jeho_Apollos said:

“He gave her about 7% of the money she returned bro.”

@OFFICIALUCHE reacted:

“The girl saw 70k dollars and was given 10k dollars you saw 500 naria so on behalf of Davido will send 100 naira to you.”

Lady promises Ngozi $30 after getting $10k from Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hotel worker, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who returned $70,000 (54.3m) to a customer who misplaced it, got appreciation from Nigerians who loved her honesty.

Recall that Davido, who was touched by Ngozi's act, asked people to locate her as he promised to give the lady $10,000 (N7,942,500). Hours after his tweet went viral, the lady and the Unavailable singer finally spoke through a video call, and she showered prayers on the singer.

In a quoted response to Davido's offer, a lady with the Twitter handle @Folasheycrown22 said she was also ready to give the lady $30 (N23,827.50). Some people who reacted to her tweet said that though the money looks small, it is a great way to acknowledge the lady's honesty.

