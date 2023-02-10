A Nigerian lady has shared an impressive video of herself dancing on the roadside with another woman

In the video, she moved her body happily and energetically with a market woman in a green dress

The happy lady also sprayed some money on the market woman who quickly picked it up and danced even more

A Nigerian lady identified as Blessing Matthew recently showcased her 'Igbo dance' skills along the road with an Igbo woman.

In the adorable video, she was seen dancing very happily with a woman who was wearing a green coloured dress at the market.

Lady dances with market woman Photo Credit: @blessong

Source: TikTok

She threw some money at the woman who picked up the money without hesitation and continued dancing.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who expressed their amazement at how beautifully they both danced.

Social media reactions

@Big Baby commented:

"The way she pick her money and continue with her dance."

@Chroma reacted:

"Igbo dances to the world Igbo women dancing is so attractive."

@June added:

"I love how you put smiles on people face."

@Komprah wrote:

"Wahala for persin wey no get Energy ooo! Chai!"

@L’Abenaa said:

"Happiness is actually free

@597Iyke said:

"Am happy my father say to me am from igbo in Nigeria."

@Fafama reacted:

"Now this is how to pick up money."

@Portiaakutu added:

"Chiii, am a Ghanaian, but hmmmmmmmm my love for Igbo people is something else ooo hmmmmmmmm."

@Afowowe said:

"She did it correctly and effortlessly bless her."

@Ki Na replied:

"This just made me smile."

@ifeomanwosu513 commented:

"The lady in green dances effortlessly. She is the original owner of the dance."

@jennifercute39 added:

"No matter what you are doing in this life,make sure you secure the bag first."

@datveryfinewoman wrote:

"If i no call enugu dancers for my wedding make i know wetin cause am."

@Toh Ryia said:

"You both are doing well."

Watch the video below:

Woman in native wrapper dances with walking stick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman has won a lot of admirers on TikTok because of the way she danced. The woman looked very colourful in a beautiful native wrapper and top.

She also used the same fabric as headgear. While she danced in the short TikTok video, the woman was supporting herself with the aid of a walking stick, but that did not in any way diminish her smooth moves. She began her dance by shaking her frame in an energetic way with her face brimming with inviting smiles.

The woman also did some good shoulder moves, which was the major highlight of her dance. Her jovial nature and the way she danced like a teenager have endeared her to a lot of young people who are praising her on TikTok. People are drawn to the video posted by @funkeogungbe1.

Source: Legit.ng