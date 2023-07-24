MC Walter, the Nigerian man who held a 130-hour entertainment marathon, has said it was a very tedious task

In a chat with Legit.ng, the MC who hosted the event in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state said he saw hell during the show

MC Walter, however said he had the support of friends and well-wishers, and the commitment he made to fans kept him going

A Nigerian man, MC Walter who hosted a 130-hour entertainment marathon, has successfully completed the show.

MC Walter hosted the show in Abakaliki and vowed to talk and entertain fans for 130 hours non-stop.

MC Walter entertained people for 130 hours. Photo credit: MC Walter.

Source: Original

Many things happened at the venue of the entertainment marathon. For instance, a man proposed marriage to his girl at the event.

MC Walter had told Legit.ng in an earlier interview that he was holding the event with an aim to set a new Guinness World Record.

In a chat with Legit.ng after the completion of the marathon, MC Walter said it was not an easy task.

He said:

"It was difficult, hellish, exhausting and tiring, but our heads were up."

Asked if he has submitted the evidence of the entertainment marathon to the Guinness World Records, the MC said he is working to have it submitted by Tuesday.

He also spoke on how successful the event was and on whether it met his initial expectations.

His words:

"Was a prayer answered, but a complete answer to the prayer will come after submitting my evidence, and by God's grace, I get the certificate from GWR. The attempt is the first step. The second step is now, which is submitting and reviewing of attempt evidence. I got 100% physical support from my family, friends, and fans and my state were 100% with me."

Source: Legit.ng