A beautiful female corps member caused an uproar at orientation camp after stepping out to perform

In the video, corps members screamed in awe as the lady walked around the stage flaunting her fine shape

Reacting to the video, some netizens tackled the male corps members for overreacting after seeing a curvy lady

A corps member caused a serious commotion at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp after coming out to perform.

A video shared on TikTok by @celebrate340 captured the epic moment the curvy corps member caught attention with her physique.

Curvy corps member causes commotion at orientation camp Photo credit: @celebrate340/TikTok.

In the video, the lady was seen confidently walking down the runway, showcasing her curves in a fitted white short and shirt.

As she walked, the male corp members screamed and cheered her on, with some even going to the extent of jumping up.

Reactions as curvy lady flaunts her shape at camp

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their opinions.

@user7847900924742 said:

“You people are not serious.”

@Bendiva commented:

“Omo what’s with all d hate comments? Not like you guys have impacted d country in any way. Pls let them have their fun Abeg.”

@ONWANA_ALOR said:

“Empty brains coming to do more havoc to the country.”

@Mr SAM said:

“Na here we dey our stupid leaders from o.”

@Arknite commented:

“Nonsense.”

@jamesasemota716 reacted:

“See children empty brains.”

@TRUEYARN1 said:

“FOOOOLS.”

Female corps member flaunts her shape in khaki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful corps member has gone viral on social media after sharing a post on the TikTok app. The post which she shared via her official account on TikTok, @itsqueenjay, showed her in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) khaki outfit.

Her amazing hourglass figure was very visible in the photos, and netizens took to the comments section to applaud her. While some noted that the fitness of the cloth was perfect for her body, others gushed over her beauty.

@charliewhyte00 said: "SOMETIMES ALL WE NEED TO DO IS APPRECIATE HOW BEAUTIFUL AND GORGEOUS WE ARE, NEVER BE UNHAPPY CUZ SOMEONE WANNA BE LIKE YOU. YOU ARE SPARKLY."

