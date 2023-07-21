A pretty lady who looked well-dressed in church caught the attention of men as she walked down the altar

Strutting without minding who was filming her, many said that the lady looked so beautiful in decency

Many men who thronged her comment section said that they would not mind attending her church

A video of a curvy and naturally endowed lady has stirred reactions on social media as she walked down a church altar.

The lady strutted up the aisle in high heels as people appreciated her beauty. Despite wearing outfits that covered her body well, her shape was still noticeable as she walked.

Many men are looking for her church address. Photo source: @giftonlyafricanshave

Source: TikTok

Curvy lady walked in church

Many people who watched her walk online said seeing a beautiful woman in decent clothes is rare.

A man added that even though she looked innocent, she knew the outlines of her shape was getting much attention. The video was shared by @giftonlyafricanshave.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kelvin Arthur Jnr said:

"So innocent but has the deadliest weapon."

sailasmukupa said:

"It reveals the true beaty of an frican lady to dress modestly."

Jerry Ebube said:

"Inside her heart she knows that she is causing problem... BUT guys let's focus."

Olumide said:

"The camera man had only one job, and he did it well."

Lulumaru45 said:

"This is what i call a woman."

jobahorsu said:

"Pastor wife abi na choir sister."

user2250935282010 said:

"I love this type of dressing."

user7216128831954 said:

"Beauty in decency… very rare."

anyilink said:

"Now I understand the meaning of beauty."

youngstarjowdy said:

"I gatz to visit this church."

user89242758257 said:

"You are very beautiful. God bless you."

mR CeO said:

"Full package."

Akorede Alaseyori said:

"Simple innocent, she did not even know someone is recording."

sammywajir said:

"Lord I don't wonna fall into temptations, not today. guide my thoughts."

Tabbah said:

"Definitely my type."

kingkay said:

"Now, I can't stop watching her. Please where is she?"

Source: Legit.ng