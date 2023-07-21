A video of a young girl of small stature dancing at a gathering has captured attention on the TikTok app

The trending video showed the energetic girl displaying her unique dance moves as people gathered to watch

While some netizens were in awe over her confidence and boldness, others maintained that she was beautiful

The internet has been abuzz with a video of a girl of small stature killing the show with her epic dance moves.

An intriguing video captured the short girl dancing energetically as her peers cheered her on.

Girl with small stature dances with full energy Photo credit: @chrispoper/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by TikTok user @chris.poper has set the internet on fire with netizens commending her confidence and style.

Dressed in blue attire, the bold girl stormed in front of the crowd and danced amazingly with so much energy.

Others stood around to watch her in awe as she took over the show with her impressive vibes.

Reactions as girl with small stature dances energetically

The video has sparked reactions on social media with many netizens applauding the girl's talent and energy.

Many others expressed admiration for her confidence and ability to dance in front of a crowd.

@johnoseikissi said:

“Happiness is a choice.”

@tereza kay reacted:

“Someone should kiss my comment so that I come back and watch.”

@MVCM reacted:

“Never will see a group of Americans be this happy even when they have everything. You can't buy this kind of happiness.”

@normahastie said:

“The girl in a blue dress is cute princess.”

@user5639137994349 reacted:

“The confidence says it alley.”

@Makhavula commented:

@Africans always bubbly even in their poverty.”

@TREASURE833000 reacted

“Love you guys.”

@BraSteve reacted:

“She didn't say nnywama.”

@Ishmael Nlumbile said:

“They are so talented shem.”

@kenflo said:

“Name of the song please.”

@Jessydiva reacted:

“Beautiful.”

@rasoolsatchmei said:

“Cute.”

@edwardnyarango reacted;

“More love for the gal in blue.”

Watch the video below:

Lady with small stature flaunts her shape on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has proudly shown off her beauty on TikTok and told people that she is not ashamed of her body. The TikTok user, Lady Mercee posted the video saying many people have been telling her to show her full body.

The lady turned around many times in the video to show people what her full body looks like. She was neatly dressed in black trousers and a white top. Her fans have acknowledged that she is a beautiful woman. Lady Mercee, who has a diminutive stature, called herself a full 'option.'

The video has sparked interesting reactions among her followers. She said: "Everytime show me your full picture. Normally, I don't hide myself. I'm a full option. So you think I'm ashamed of myself? NEVER. Normally I be full option. Check it out nah."

Source: Legit.ng