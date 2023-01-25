A man who has been married for 18 years with no child has congratulated himself on Instagram for finally birthing a baby

The man was seen happily prostrating in appreciation while holding his baby as many people congratulates him

In recent times, many people have celebrated giving birth to their own children after several years of waiting.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young man has finally given birth after waiting for 18 years. A video of the new dad and her child were shared on Instagram on January 25.

In the video, joy was written all over the man's face as he held his baby in his arms while prostrating in appreciation.

Man Welcomes a Baby after 18 Years of Marriage /Credit:@worthfeed

Source: Instagram

People tapped into his blessing

Many people were seen at the hospital pulling congratulatory surprises on him and showering him with sweets and gifts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians thronged the comment section to congratulate him as some "tapped" into his kind of blessing.

Netizens react

@nicksozonov said:

“18 years with a woman without a kid is tough, happy for him.”

@teemsweeneytx said:

“As a couple who struggled with infertility, this made me cry. We felt the same when our first was born.”

@tiffaneyds said:

“We tried for nine years and then foster our adopted our Mira boy.”

@alexxa_mack said:

“Every child should have this opportunity to be wanted and loved by their parents“.

@annetterr said:

"God is the Creator of the Universe and the author of all life since life began"

@itsscashmere said:

"May Allah bless my sister also with a child one day Amin."

Jubilation as Nigerian Woman Gives Birth to Triplets after 11 Years of Marriage and 6 Miscarriages

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Mrs Ogeah celebrated the arrival of her triplets after 11 years of marriage and several miscarriages.

Evelyn Odume, the woman's relative who shared the amazing news on Sunday, April 11, declared that the devil has been put to shame.

Twitter handle, @Naija_PR, also shared the good news on the social media platform. @Naija_PR wrote: "Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 11 years of marriage and "6 miscarriages" in Delta state."

Source: Legit.ng