A hilarious video shared via popular app TikTok captures a funny mother trying to follow her daughter's footsteps

The beautiful one-year-old girl had a habit of sliding down the staircase at home with her entire body

In a funny video, the little girl's mother alongside some other family members tried to imitate her

A one-year-old girl caused drama at home over her funny method of going down the staircase.

Despite being able to work, the little girl preferred sliding down the staircase which was covered with a rug.

In a funny video, the girl's mother alongside some other family members followed her pattern as they slid down the staircase one after the other.

The clip has kept netizens in stitches as most people insisted that the little girl did it better than everyone else.

Social media reactions

Little girl slides down staircase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that adults have been shocked to see the way a little kid chooses to descend the staircase. The boy simply just slides down the staircase on his belly.

The boy comes off as a daredevil fellow who cares little about his personal safety. He comes to the staircases as if he wants to descend with his legs, but no, he lies done on his belly and slides down with speed.

The video of his scary adventure has got many adults in chills as they can't imagine how he does it. Many of them shared their views after the video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut. A few of the comments are captured.

