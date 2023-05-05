A new video showcasing convertible heels, which can transform from high heels to flats in seconds, has gone viral

Fashion enthusiasts expressed excitement and awe at the innovative design, which promises both style and comfort

With the potential to revolutionize women's footwear, the dream shoes may quickly become a must-have item

The world of fashion is constantly evolving, and one of the latest innovations to capture the attention of fashion lovers is the convertible heel.

Photos of the convertible heels. Credit: @ynaija_online

Source: TikTok

This revolutionary shoe design promises to give women the best of both worlds - the glamour and height of high heels combined with the comfort and practicality of flats.

With a simple click or snap, the convertible heel can transform from a high heel to a flat shoe in seconds, making it the perfect solution for women on the go.

The buzz around this new shoe trend is growing, with fashion enthusiasts praising the innovative design and its potential to shake up the footwear industry.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of convertible heels

mauryn_pearl:

"An absolute need"

bolabalo_:

"The dream shoe."

qr_textile_accessories:

"Real dream."

vivianadenijo:

"Very needed."

