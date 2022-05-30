A video of a lady looking uncomfortable in a fitted dress has left social media users buzzing with reactions

According to the video, the lady's discomfort was due to the waist trainer she wore underneath the fitted dress

Internet users have shared their thoughts about waist trainers with some claiming it did her no good in the video

Many women - and men - have been able to rock their desired outfits and it is all thanks to waist trainers.

A waist trainer is a shaping garment similar to a girdle. The waist trainer pulls a person’s midsection in as tight as possible.

The idea behind a waist trainer is that the pulling action gives the person a sleeker, smaller waist.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

However, not everyone finds these garments comfortable and one of them is a lady currently trending online.

In the video shared by @yabaleftonline, the lady is seen in a gold corset bodice dress.

However, while she looks pretty with her hair and face all glammed up, she doesn't appear to be comfortable.

According to the video, the reason for her discomfort lies largely in the fact that she is wearing a waist trainer.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

paulcleverlee:

"Na because of these things i no dey hug ladies again… e go be like say person hug champion’s league refree."

benbills007:

"See as the waist trainer press her Tommy, even the Tommy is escaping from under sef."

getlikewinnie:

"Una go tight yourself with corsets just to look snatched meanwhile your breathing is being snatched."

jjnj_healthylifestyle:

"This is extremely dangerous.... Just wear the style that suits you."

_dunniadee:

"Waist trainer still no train anything."

_sleeqie_:

"The trainer isn’t even training anything. We can clearly see the compressed fat below it."

olusegun_ni_mi:

"Slowly killing yourself in the name of fashion... a queen and more."

abikz_beauty_world:

"I will rather engage in intermittent fasting to fit in a dress few days before wearing the dress waist trainer is not for everybody."

