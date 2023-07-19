A man who aspired to be a father has finally achieved his dream by adopting three brothers

The three brothers were from a foster home and always dreamed of being adopted by a family

These were adopted by a human resources person named Jason Smith of the United States of America

Jason Smith discovered the possibility of being a father when he realized there were three siblings in foster care.

The three brothers he eventually adopted had also wanted to be with a family outside the foster homes..

Amazing man gives three brothers a shot at family. Photo credit: @people

People Magazine narrated the story of the man Instagram as thus:

"While Jason Smith dreamed of being a father, three brothers longed to be adopted. Now both wishes have come true. For the past five years, brothers Tayveon, 11, Ireon, 10, and Tayvon, 9, had lived in five different foster homes and were recently separated from their two younger sisters, who were adopted by a Nevada couple. The boys' lives changed forever when Jason Smith, 45, a human resources executive at Caesar's Entertainment, spotted a photo of the brothers on an adoption website and was immediately drawn to them. "I was like, Wow, look at these handsome gents" Smith recalls."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaactions about the man and his adopted sons below:

@wackie78 reacted:

"They look like a blood family already. Bravo Dad!"

@its_anna_steele said:

"Wonderful story. I hope they get to visit with their sisters adopted by the other family often."

@ei.su wrote:

"A beautiful family. Such a kind man with a huge heart. He will make a great dad for the boys."

@stephaniesonniergrand commented:

"God bless this wonderful man and his new family!"

@cliche1st also commented:

"I took this picture I'm crying."

