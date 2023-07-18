A TikTok video of a lady who received a marriage proposal with a gold necklace has captured the attention of many online

The woman showed off the necklace that had a lovely message of love and commitment from her partner

The necklace was also shaped like a note, revealing the creativity and care that went into the romantic gesture

A heartwarming video of a woman who was surprised by her partner with a unique marriage proposal using a gold necklace has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman proudly displayed the stunning necklace that featured a personalised message of love and devotion from her partner, who asked her to be his wife.

Happy lady shows gold necklace marriage proposal. Photo credit: @fridaysgh

Source: TikTok

Lady gets gold necklace marriage proposal

The necklace was also cleverly designed to resemble a handwritten note, demonstrating the originality and thoughtfulness that went into planning the perfect proposal for his beloved.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated how unique it was and also wished they could get similar marriage proposal in the future.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the gold necklace proposal below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the unique marriage proposal below:

@EmpressPhartty reacted:

"Since I can't change my bad character. l would have to buy for myself."

@User9233309753145 said:

"Wea can i order this want to buy my daughter one but a different message inside...that she will never forget how much her dad loves her."

@TheManCalledFree wrote:

"How mUch is it and how can I get it?"

@RioRichard commented:

"Nothing pains more like when you see a beautiful product online and ask for price or location to get it and no one is."

@Damilare6474848 commented:

"How can I get this please? So rare and unique."

@denzel_travels338w also commented:

"Anyone in kenya who can make this??? My best friend got me one of this."

@Akokoryaw:

"How much it's soo beautiful. Allah! this our gender never learn. der norrr boys are rushing for price. "Things we do for love ". god of broken heart, may you live long."

Source: Legit.ng