A lady who posted a video of her long natural hair on TikTok has attracted many admirers to herself as people want to be like her

The TikTok user showed off the thick and long hair which touches her back, and many ladies started asking about the product she uses on it

The beautiful lady straightened the long hair and also showed the little bottle of oil she uses to enhance growth

TikTok users are losing it over the video of a beautiful lady who posted a video of her long and natural hair.

TikTok user, My Serene Essentials posted a video of her natural hair, and it has attracted a lot of admirers.

The lady flaunted her hair on TikTok, and she got many admirers. Photo credit: TikTok/@mysereneessentials.

The video opened with the lady bending down and flipping her hair forward so that it poured from the back to the front.

Her long, thick hair covered her face as she used her hands to loosen tangled strands.

TikTok users admire beautiful lady with long hair

She kept turning her head back and forth, showing the full length and thickness of her eye-popping hair.

Many people got fascinated by just how beautiful her hair looked, and they started asking what she uses on it.

The lady showed a tiny bottle of oil which she said had made her hair grow long.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Tiktok lady shows off her thick hair

@user7811748171416 asked:

"Can your product be used on permed hair?"

@wanjakanuri commented:

"I would love to see it on twist outs. The curls will be popping."

@Just Lin said:

"All that would just be a burden to me think I would just straighten it."

@babyfaceever asked:

"Can this be real?"

@LianaAlison1 reacted:

"What is the use of the excess hair?"

@mayebidoris said:

"But sometimes God is unfair ooooo! See hair but my own 3years now can't even do ponytail."

@Sophiababy commented:

"I’m interested I need the one that will long my hair just like this."

@PROSSIE asked:

"What's the name of the oil, please?"

