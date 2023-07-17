A Nigerian female boxer, Joy Ojo, got many people praising her as she trained with a man who threw punches at her

After throwing forceful blows, Joy struck a powerful posture to withstand the punches from her partner

Many men who watched her video on TikTok said that any man cannot treat her anyhow in a relationship

A professional female Nigerian boxer, Joy Ojo, showed off her strength in a training video as she took powerful punches from her trainer.

In the clip, the All-African Games gold medalist threw powerful punches at the man. Seconds after, the man returned his with her hands in tight defence mode.

Many men said that the lady looked strong. Photo source: @joyojo69

Joy Ojo displayed strength during boxing training

As the lady threw her jabs, she let out yelps that showed their forcefulness. People gathered around her on the training ground to watch.

Many TikTokers who watched her video online were amazed by her strength as some men wondered if any partner was strong enough to date her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

JeMa said:

"May God crown your efforts."

TURKEYNLA-MEMES! said:

"Oya oya na you be boyfriend now, no worry I go be girlfriend."

BAGGY wondeded:

"Who go date this one bayi?"

Don cash joked:

"Babe pls can we break up."

Awe Olayinka said:

"You get mind o. train me too na."

IFEANYICHUKWU said:

"I had never trained to fight in my life, but my last fight got me thinking if I'm training what would have happened to my opponent."

Gratome said:

"This woman is good."

AKANDA‼ said:

"Do Mistake date this girl your life don go."

kazem usman said:

"Omo If this girl catch me ehnn."

Stanzzy said:

"Na all this kind gal I wan Dey date."

user640184258153 said:

"Thank God I don later see my future wife that can correct my stubbornness."

Damola said:

"Na you be boyfriend for your relationship o."

