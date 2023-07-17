A trending video captures a young Nigerian girl publicly disobeying the strict rule which was put out at a hotel

In the short clip, an instruction which was written and pasted on a wall kicked against guests touching the walls of the hotel

However, the girl remained adamant about the hotel management's instruction as she publicly chose to disobey

A lady identified as @iambabysandra has been criticised online for disobeying the rules at a hotel she visited.

The young girl had shared a video of herself in a hotel where she saw a notice on the wall that said, "please don't touch the wall, signed management."

Lady intentionally disobeys hotel's rule not to touch the walls Photo credit: @iambabysandra/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, Sandra was afterwards seen in the clip touching the wall repeatedly as she walked through the corridor.

According to her, she purposely defied the order of the hotel management because she doesn't want peace, adding that she paid N20k for a room.

Reactions as lady intentionally disobeys rule in a hotel

The video has since gone viral on social media with many people reacting to her behaviour.

@frankmontana:

“Why are you like this nah?”

@Ifeoma reacted:

“Camera Dey oo.”

@Emmanuel said:

"I don't want peace. I want problem always.”

@perpetuaginika reacted:

“U dey find trouble oo.”

@MaKaNaKi reacted:

“4 hotel wey I pay 20k make I no touch the walluna never ready.”

@LYON commented:

“Nigeria no dey ever able rules.”

@Arknite said:

“This is wrong you could be arrested for this.”

@REALITYCHEQ reacted:

“The hotel Management dey see you 4 cctv cam. I no say u go like wahala pass trouble.”

@chukwujekwu41jekwu41 said:

“Everything nah joke for this contraption called Nigeria, I don't blame you I blame the government that don't obey their own law.”

@petergiftobona reacted:

“For 2k hotel wey then carry u go lodge. U no how much be bucket of oil paint.”

@DC money reacted:

“Day go see you just na your mind go day.”

Source: Legit.ng