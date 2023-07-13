Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging social media clip of a Nigerian boy and girl entering a hotel

The young boy put his hand around the girl's neck and moved into the rooms after interacting with the receptionist

Many people frowned at the clip and knocked the hotel management for allowing such, others made jokes out of it

A video of a Nigerian boy entering into a hotel with a girl has sent social media users into a frenzy.

A TikToker, who shared the clip, called on God to save the younger generation, saying only God can help us.

The boy walked into the hotel with the girl. Photo Credit: @trenches_empires

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the girl's face was covered with an emoji in a bid to mask her identity. After interacting with the hotel's receptionist, the boy put his hand around the girl's neck as they moved into the rooms.

The 49-second video enraged many netizens who knocked the hotel management for allowing the young guests.

Some advocated for the use of National Identification Number (NIN) for hotel guests to ascertain they are not underaged.

Watch the video below:

The video sparked outrage

Omo Ope said:

"Why covering her face, let people see her face before things get worse, because na this type girls dem they quick use, na control dem dey control dem."

Eat Exercise & Sleep lifestyle said:

"That’s why national identification card should come handy here to verify her age."

ASAP RUCKY said:

"But this is not good The first time I take a 20yrs old girl to hotel when I'm 25yrs I'm even scared talkless of this underage."

-Chiemelam- said:

"Me that don’t use to mind my business, I’ll have a case with the receptionist, the guy and then the girl’s parents or guardians."

Oluwaseyifunmi said:

"Those days you'll be questions for your whereabouts but now 90% don't care.

"Abeg make una leave Precious o.''

annancoded said:

"Dis small girls can even take de thing more than older girls."

Peter de Rock345 said:

"Omo see mmesoma...

"Women leader daughter for my church o."

Outrage trail video of boy and girl in hotel room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian boy and a girl in a hotel room had sparked outrage.

The girl, who wore a crop top on blank pants, did a velfie in the clip while her male partner showed off his meal.

He quickly dropped his food, got close to her and appeared to kiss her on the lips. The 15-second clip was shared on Twitter by @_favorite_ada, who wondered where the parents of the kids were.

Another tweep, Lola Okunrin, expressed disgust over the hotel clip and emphasized the importance of community parenting.

Source: Legit.ng