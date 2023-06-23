A man stayed at a five-star hotel in Delhi for two years without paying N57 million in bills

The hotel accused the man and some of its staff of fraud, forgery and cheating by falsifying accounts and deleting entries

The police are looking for him as he is also suspected of conning other hotels in India, and the hotel staff involved in the scam

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ankush Dutta, who stayed at a five-star hotel in Delhi for almost two years without paying the bill, was accused of fraud by the hotel management.

The hotel also filed a complaint against some of its staff members for allegedly helping the man evade payment.

The police has launched a hunt to find the man. Photo credit: Getty image Source: Getty image

Source: Getty Images

Came in 2 years ago

According to the Indian Express newspaper, Ankush Dutta checked into the Roseate House hotel near the international airport on 30 May 2019 and was supposed to check out the next day.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, he extended his stay for 603 nights until 22 January 2021, leaving behind unpaid bills of over N57 million.

Possible collution

The hotel alleged that Dutta colluded with the staff, who helped him hide his mounting bills by falsifying accounts and deleting entries.

The hotel rules stated that if a guest owed more than N300,000, the staff was obligated to inform the senior management in order to push them for the payment.

However, the rule was believed to have been violated by the staff.

The hotel also claimed that Dutta provided fake receipts and three cheques that couldn’t be cashed. The police complaint read:

"The guest and the staffers resorted to several ways to avoid paying bills. They owe more than Rs 58 lakh to the hotel. They deleted entries, forged reports, gave forged cheques and documents, and cheated the hotel by misusing its electronic system."

The police registered a case against Dutta and several hotel employees, including head of the hotel’s front office department Prem Prakash, for conspiracy, forgery and cheating.

A senior police officer told the newspaper:

"We believe Prakash forged the records. He even removed Dutta’s names from daily reports where his hotel bills were stated."

The police are searching for Dutta, who is suspected to be a fraudster who has conned several other hotels in India as well.

The Roseate House hotel is a luxury property that offers rooms starting from N80,000 per night.

Nigerian man breaks his TV in video after losing N1.2m bet that France will win, wife reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video has shown a Nigerian man being scolded by his wife for shattering their TV after losing a bet.

@happinesschip who claimed to be close to the man shared the clip on TikTok, revealing that the man's wife sent it to him.

The man had bet N1.2 million on France to win the World Cup final which held on Sunday, December 18. Unfortunately for him, Argentina won the prestigious football tournament.

Source: Legit.ng