A mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter trying to get her a man for a relationship

In the surprising clip, the intelligent child advised her mother to get into a relationship with her friend's father

Speaking on her reason, she noted that the man was in the same age bracket as her mother and was also single

A little girl has taken it upon herself to play the role of a matchmaker and set up her mother with a friend's dad.

The adorable moment was captured in a TikTok video posted by her mother @hotmomreg, which has since gone viral.

Little girl hooks mum up with friend's dad Photo credit: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In the video, the seven-year-old girl was seen on the streets walking their dog with her mother when she suggested it.

"I want you to get married to my friend's dad because he's thirty-two and he's the same age as you and he's single", she said.

Her mother was surprised by her daughter's suggestion and asked if she was a matchmaker.

The girl replied with a confident "yes," adding that her friend's dad is half-Chinese.

According to the girl's mother, her daughter usually matchmakes her everywhere she goes.

She said,

"She does this everywhere."

Reactions as little girl links mum with friend's dad

The video has since gone viral and garnered much attention on social media.

@HazelEyez reacted:

“They want to be sisters.”

@pumpkinharris469 reacted:

“My niece did the same thing she tried to hook me up with her gym teacher she told me he's strong & handsome.”

@Hanna Bee said:

“They are plotting a forever play date.”

@Aliaya commented:

“She gathered all the information.”

@Andrew Santiago reacted:

“They’ve been plotting that for months.”

@broke girl toronto said:

“Algorithm bring me back when y’all go on ur first date.”

@Banana reacted:

“Hahaha she says how much of good dad he is and best friend it’s like having a sister so the math is mathing.”

@Nadia commented:

“She clearly put a lot of thought into this, let’s hear her out.”

@FirstThings_First reacted:

“Kids have that 6th sense. Check him out! or send him my way chile!”

@user958702279602 said:

“Trust ya baby.”

@glitch commented:

“I kinda wish I had someone (child or not) to look out for me like this.”

@Dorcas reacted:

“Update when yall go on a date. I'm invested.”

@novocane said:

“You better speak to that man.”

@Tea Cup commented:

“She's so serious gathering necessary information.”

@C_leiann reacted:

“I did this with my uncle and my best friends mom so we could be cousins.”

@egceles commented:

“She wants to see you happy.”

@cami said:

“They definitely want to be sisters girl.”

@Yasmin commented:

“This is so adorable.”

@Jessi reacted:

“I was waiting for her to say his zodiac sign & yalls compatibilities.”

Watch the video below:

