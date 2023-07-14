An angry Nigerian man is demanding an immediate DNA test on his daughter to determine her true paternity

This is coming after the man visited his wife's workplace and found out that his daughter resembles his wife's boss

The man has said he is searching for a reputable DNA clinic so that he can do the test and clear his mind once and for all

A Nigerian man has demanded a DNA test after seeing that his daughter bears a striking resemblance with his wife's boss.

Trouble started after the man paid a visit to his wife's workplace and he met her boss for the first time.

The man discovered that his daughter resembles his wife's boss. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Maskot and Rick Gomez.

The man who sent an anonymous message to Twitter user @XBrianDennis said he is looking for a DNA clinic in Abuja so as to clear his mind once and for all.

Nigerian man based in Abuja demands a DNA test on his daughter

The man said after seeing his wife's boss, he discovered that his daughter looks like the boss.

The striking resemblance between his daughter and his wife's boss made him start looking for a place to conduct a DNA test.

He wrote in the message:

"I went to my wife's office on Friday and I saw her boss as an exact replica of my daughter. I have been wondering why my daughter looks like neither of us. My wife wants to make me run mad. My daughter's face is not mine."

Twitter users are reacting to the story with some of them suggesting DNA centers for the man to visit.

Reactions as man demands DNA test

@Inuwaunited said:

"Vignette Hospital Area 11, Garki. It's not as overly pricey as other places in Abuja."

@OmobaFash1 said:

"Wahala incoming."

@Funmiscute reacted:

"EchoScan is a good place."

