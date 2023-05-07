Nigerians warned against paying agents for passports, as online application and payment available through NIS website

Applicants can from home complete the application, visit the office for capturing and also track progress

NIS promises that passports can now be obtained within weeks of application if proper procedures and documents are followed

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a warning to Nigerians against paying agents to obtain passports.

In a post on twitter, NIS emphasized that individuals can easily apply and pay for their passport online without the need for an intermediary.

This announcement comes as part of the agency's ongoing campaign to streamline the passport application process and reduce corruption.

The Nigerian immigration service wants Nigerians to apply for their passports on their own Photo credit: NIS

How to apply, collect passport without agent

According to the NIS, Nigerians who need to obtain international passport can visit passport.immigration.gov.ng, where they can complete the application and payment process online.

It also noted that after application, anyone can track their passport application status by visiting http://track.immigration.gov.ng.

This platform allows users to check their application status from anywhere, at any time, providing a transparent and efficient system for obtaining passports.

Immigration speaks on passport application

In an exclusive interview with legit.ng, former Public relation officer of NIS Amos Okpu confirmed that a 32 pages international passport will cost only N26,000.

He explained that NIS remains one of the leading agencies that embraced online applications and payment processes long ago.

He said:

"For instance, applications and payment for Passports are expected to be made via passport.immigration.gov.ng by the applicants themselves.

"This is intended to eliminate all forms of cash transactions and also simplify the process across our offices. I must note that we don't yet have a perfect system but we constantly request our people to endeavour to follow the process we have emplaced.

"We also expect our people to make conscious efforts to plan their travels well ahead of time to avoid last minute rush."

3 Important Passport Application URLs

Passport Application: http://passport.immigration.gov.ng

Appointment Date availability: http://appointments.immigration.gov.ng/availability

Track Passport Application process: http://track.immigration.gov.ng

