Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again given fans a peep into her luxurious lifestyle on social media

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to share a series of lovely photos of herself with a caption on how she sees life as a magical journey

Regina’s new photos sparked a series of reactions from many netizens with a number of them gushing over her

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to enjoy her life as a billionaire’s wife in the full glare of Nigerians.

Just recently, the mother of two who has been known to showcase her lifestyle online, took to her official Instagram page to share new photos.

Regina posted lovely photos of herself in a restaurant that appeared to be abroad and she accompanied the snaps with a caption that seemed to fit her lifestyle.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' new photos as she speaks on her life. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The movie star also looked elegant in a simple creamed coloured dress, a gold necklace, a black handbag and a matching pair of slippers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her caption she wrote:

“Life to me is a magical journey. There are no wrong routes just detours ✨”

See her photos below:

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels’ new photos as she speaks on her luxurious lifestyle

It did not take long for Regina Daniels’ comment section to be overrun with reactions from netizens who gushed over her new photos.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

val_loveday:

“Your mum really saw the Vision.... Anyway Money Good oooh.”

Ellasweet998:

“I just dey imagine Regina wardrobe ma where ur remaining cloth dey go self abeg dey do giveaway sometimes ooo.”

Fem_line:

“Chopping and spending the cash.”

regaeofficial:

“Our 001❤️.”

okorie.nonye:

“Big G......you see this days outfit is more than one millions pounds.... please keep it up, you extraordinary classy and beautiful.”

kelly_official0:

“GINA OF GOOD LIFE.”

amarachi_blessing1:

“Wahala for who dey broke.”

Regina Daniels' rival Laila shows off, spends quality time with Ned Nwoko

Laila Charani, Regina Daniels' co-wife and rival, has been more involved in their husband Ned Nwoko's life and activities.

Like the actress, the mum of 5 started sharing photos of him and their kids online and special moments between them as husband and wife.

In a post sighted online, Laila and the billionaire seemed to have stepped out to chill and she shared a photo of their intertwined fingers, like teenagers in love.

Source: Legit.ng