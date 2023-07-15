A video of a YouTuber, Wunmi Bello, has gone viral over her choice of outfit in a recent TikTok video

In the now-trending clip, Bello is seen stepping out in a maxi black dress with cutouts around the midriffs and hips

The revealing nature of the dress has left many social media users divided about the style

UK-based Nigerian YouTuber, Wunmi Bello, recently set the internet on fire after she posted a video of herself in an interesting dress.

The revealing dress has sparked mixed reactions Credit: @wunmibello

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on her TikTok, Bello is seen in a black maxi dress. While the length of the dress is nothing out of the ordinary, the nature of the design is what seems to have caught the attention of the fit.

The dress which featured cutouts around the bust, went all the way to the hip area in such a manner that Bello was flashing sides of her bare derriere as well as a risque front peekaboo.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on lady's revealing black dress

shoptwinkle19:

"Your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit , who lives in you ,you must honour God with your body 1cor 6:19. Pls let’s learn to cover up, we have our kids coming behind us. They need to know better and we are the ones that will teach them."

kanyi.anderson:

"I dunno about y’all but she bodied the outfit."

mayokunfeld:

"I guess second date the person will go naked. The only thing we don't see these days is people's lungs and viscera."

enna__ameh's profile picture

"Naaaa, not naked Enough... She needs to wear Only Her Skin!"

tolu.og:

"Maybe she’s going to the beach sha because this can’t be a date outfit."

gonberichforeva:

"There was really no point wearing anything. Could've come as she was created."

mariaamm.b:

"She’s not in Nigeria where we judge people. So please wrap it up."

didiedokpolo:

"You shouldn’t have worn anything at all."

nancy4mama:

"It’s giving “desperate” for a first date…. you gotta keep him guessing on a first date."

remywunna_:

"I’m sorry but I love it."

Brenda:

"our African parents would be sent into comma by just watching this video."

miasanmoni:

"The way the dress is cut is taking away from her, it would have been cooler with panels or a mesh to give it an hrglass shape."

Jojo_joannaaa:

"Everything precious is covered a women’s modestly dressed is like a pearl in a shell."

