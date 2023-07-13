A pretty daughter abroad was pleased after she saw the house her father had been building back home

The house has a classy interior with well-tiled flooring and stairs leading to other rooms up in the building

Many people who reacted to the video said that the lady's parent is rich, as some commended her dad's move

A young lady has shared a video showing the mansion her father abroad has been sending money home for to build.

The building has a very prominent front with giant pillars. The lady (@loislynx) looked excited in the video as she showed off the elegant interior.

Many people admired the mansion. Photo source: @loislynx, Getty Images/Rockaa

Source: TikTok

Man based abroad built house

She added that her father was not done building it as there were still some finishing touches. The interior was spacious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people in her video's comment section who could relate said that their parents have been doing the same time back home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ada Ine said:

"Mine added elevators."

THAT said:

"We stay renting in Lagos then in the village we live like millionaires."

The girl that plays a lot said:

"My dad building one in Gambia."

Notification said:

"And when you ask them for money they say they don’t have any like bro u built a WHOLE mansion."

BiggestHeadache said:

"A whole castle."

cherryjinn_ said:

"The house is nice."

Cocobutter joked:

"Ours is still not done because my dad still has hair."

maya said:

"Oours not done yet in guyana and costa rica."

Chiza said:

"My dad is still buying more land to add to the already big house."

moriivx said:

"My dad has the money but won’t bother bro."

Man surprised to see father's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, @thescaryjerry, shared a video of the house his father who is US-based was building back in his hometown.

The son stated that the dad has worked on the building for years. He gave a short tour of the mansion.

Man built house for mother

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @dozzy039, got many people praising him after he shared a video of the new house he built.

He captioned it, "Just for you mama nobody else worth am" to show it was for his mother. The clip showed that the construction was already done and painted.

Source: Legit.ng