Crypto in Chuch: Pastor Gets Tutor to Train Members on Crypto in Church, Video Stirs Reactions on Social Media
- Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video showing a crypto training being held inside a church
- A member of the church who shared the clip explained that the pastor had involved a professional to train members on crypto trading
- While some social media users frowned at the development, some welcomed it and commended the pastor
A video showing crypto training going on in a church has got many persons talking.
A netizen who claimed to be a member of the church identified to be New Waves Chapel in London had shared the clip on TikTok.
The video was captioned, "Crypto training. Proverbs 14:23In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.''
According to the netizen who shared the clip, the pastor got a professional to train congregants on crypto.
While boasting that such an opportunity can't be got anywhere, the netizen expressed joy that 'kingdom wealth is on the way.'
In the clip, a projector is seen displaying a crypto trading chart while people listened.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
user7186219902400 said:
"That’s what I like to see."
BOSS MƌRIЄ said:
"Crypto is modern day gam*bling though."
Abena said:
"Omgggg eh arms your next session. I wanna join."
Billionaire Bound said:
"People really trynna explain why this is bad. Some of you people are addicted to poverty. This is what GOD wants us to do."
Johnson Osei said:
"You might all be about to lose your money ngl lol stocks would have been better."
Church goes crypto, tells oartners to make payments to its bitcoin wallet
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a church had caused a stir as it directed partners to make payment to its bitcoin wallet.
This is following a viral photo taken from a church's television broadcast.
In the photo shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, a Bitcoin wallet for the church was pasted on the screen with 'partner with us' written above it.
While some Nigerians remarked that it was not a big deal, others raised concerns that the church may have some fraudulent plans up its sleeves with the new introduction.
Source: Legit.ng