A video showing a corps member dancing with so much energy despite her plumpy body has got many talking

The lady led a group of ladies out on the stage in an NYSC orientation camp as they all danced following her cues

Many TikTokers said that she commanded greater energy than the slim ladies who co-performed with her

A short video showing the moment a plus-size lady in her white shirt and shorts dancing in choreography stirred massive reactions.

The lady led her team to the stage during their NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) orientation as other group members with smaller physiques followed her moves.

Many loved the energy the lady displayed. Photo source: @hollyboy1804

Source: TikTok

Corps member entertained many

The crowd was already howling before the ladies started dancing. Many people were focused on the plus-size lady and how she moved her body well despite her size.

Nigerians who watched her TikTok video shared by @hollyboy1804 said they would love to see more clips of her dancing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to corps member's dance moves

jacintanwabugwu said:

"The rest wey dey back no come practice?"

LOREN said:

"It’s not the size that defines you! Love her courage."

Unice Touch Beauty World said:

"She sabi pass all those ones wey dey for back."

Owen Daughter said:

"Orobo even dance pass Lepa."

lady_nuella said:

"She try ooo pass most of them there."

Daisy bae said:

"Omo she dey move body oooo and am here can not do anything....... nah lie."

Mercy’s digital diary said:

"I could not get my eyes off her."

B luscious said:

"Omo aunty at the front finish work o, the ones when dey back nor come practise."

HRH OMOOBA said:

"If this one cook jollof rice e go sweet like mad."

Ifeanyichukwu said:

"I wasn’t expecting it she’s amazing."

Rike’s hair said:

"I’m screaming here best video on TikTok today."

user9768520792630 said:

"The fact she danced more than all of them is so beautiful."

Amber jessy said:

"Na she dance pass everybody there nd na she get energy pass."

Source: Legit.ng