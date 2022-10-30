A young man who is based in the US with his parents travelled home to see the house his father was building for years

The man revealed that he thought his dad was just lying when he was always talking about the project

Many social media users who reacted to the son's video said that his father's hard work abroad finally paid off

A young man, @thescaryjerry, has shared a video of the house his father who is US-based was building back in his hometown.

The son stated that the dad has worked on the building for years. He gave a short tour of the mansion.

A part of the clip showed that the flooring was just done. At the front of the building were labourers still mixing sand.

The whole building is already painted. Many people in his comment section said his father is very thoughtful as they applauded his decision.

Rafiki said:

"When all those years of screaming into a phone has finally paid off."

eric said:

"im mexican but my dad is the same way, prob a universal immigrant thing."

Eddy said:

"He’s lucky the fam there some real ones tho, they always be lying that it’s all getting built."

Reconnecting said:

"All these houses i see y’all parents build on here all look the exact same."

Walter Whites Burner Account said:

"My pops been saying this about he built houses for me and my siblings and I went to El Salvador and saw the houses bro wasn’t cappin."

Lady used 9 months to complete house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady wowed many people online after showing the beautiful house project that she started in December 2021.

In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.

At the lintel level, they added concrete and took the building up more to accommodate the extra-storey building.

