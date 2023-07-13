A young man has shared the reason he decided to quit service as a priest after working for 9 long years

In a video, he tearfully revealed how his mental health got badly affected and pushed him into depression

Many netizens who watched the video encouraged him and claimed that he made the right decision for himself

Reverend Lefoko Mogotsi, a man with over 9 years of experience in the priesthood, has taken to TikTok to announce his resignation.

In a video posted on his account, he stated that he had made the difficult decision to let go of his calling for the sake of his mental health.

Priest quits service after 9 years Photo credit: @revlefokomogotsi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reverend Mogotsi explained that he had struggled with depression and anxiety for years and that the pressures of the priesthood had taken a toll on his mental health.

He added that he needed to prioritize his well-being and take a break from the demands of his work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“After 9 years of being a priest, I am making the hardest decision of my life, l ve decided to let go of my calling, for the sake of my mental health. I am walking away. Judge me all you want.”

Reactions as priest resigns after 9 years

The video has since gone viral with many people expressing their support for Reverend Mogotsi and his decision to prioritize his mental health.

@Monis 2 commented:

“I decide yesterday also to take a break but not from God, only the church. I'm drained. So sad that there's no trauma counselling for pastors.”

@Palesa.Let reacted:

“Love and light Reverend. I know God will see you thru this. it's high time we accept gore baruti le bona ke batho. Hang on there. Speedy recovery.”

@Sindi Mnikathi commented:

“Every time I want to go back to church, I remember why I left. I only visit other people's churches, I don't have one set church I go to.”

@DYEYI-KHOZAH said:

“Sebastical leave is needed sheeeemmm but most pastors are not aware of it. May the good Lord carry you.”

@baby said:

“Don't quite dear, as u are doing God's work, deliverance will come for you. For his word says is there anything too hard for God, keep on in faith.”

@maan beny reacted:

“But who said that a road going to God's kingdom is easy please don't give up just pray herder for with God never is impossible.”

@user4041050311800 said:

“Take it easy on urself u are only human.”

@Teetee2 reacted:

“It's still better than hiding and doing the unthinkable!”

@marabemasamu said:

“My dad left priesthood, now through him, here I am, thank God.”

@Vivannna commented:

“It's just a harmless choice sweet heart, I personally left, the most important part is to be humanly good.”

See the post below:

Anglican priest resigns to teach polygamy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians are reacting to the resignation of Rev. Barr. Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna, an Anglican priest who is propagating the concept of polygamy.

Some are dragging Yul Edochie who recently took a second wife into the controversy by saying he must be happy over what the Anglican priest said. A video making the rounds on social media shows Rev. Lotanna explaining why he left his job to preach about polygamy.

He insists that marrying more than one wife is not a sin and that it is better than sleeping around.

Source: Legit.ng