A father got so furious after finding out that his 21-year-old son had a sugar mummy whom he was living with

In a trending video shared on Twitter, he traced the duo to the sugar mummy's house and caused a scene

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many criticising the young man for finding love in an older woman

A viral video captures a 21-year-old Nigerian boy who abandoned school to be with his rich 'sugar mummy'.

In the video, the boy's father expressed his disappointment at his child's behaviour, stating that he wanted his son to go to school but instead, he chose to follow a woman old enough to be his mother.

Nigerian father catches 21-year-old son at sugar mummy's house Photo credit: @abd_lar_thev/Twitter.

The boy's sugar mummy arrived and dragged the boy out of his father's hold, insisting that age is just a number.

When the solicitor his father went with reminded the boy that he has only his father, the sugar mummy interrupted noting that the boy has her too and that they will make a family together.

The boy in his reaction was visibly rude to his father as he maintained his decision to be with his sugar mummy despite his father threatening to involve the police.

He went ahead to say ‘school na scam’ and kicked against the idea of returning to school. The older woman in her defence, stated that the boy is an adult since he's over 18.

"Na my life, you people should let me live my life", the boy added.

Reactions as 21-year-old boy abandons school to be with sugar mummy

The video has sparked reactions from netizens who expressed concern for the boy's future.

@cjxyz said:

“He must be under a spell!”

@D_KryptonianX reacted:

“So them no fit organize boys from that side make them give the boy beating wey go send am back to factory setting... in On God, una dey dull me oh. That guy for don collect lot of slaps... Emphasis on the Olot.”

@TilleThomas said:

“No matter what the boy would have received Auto factory reset touches that even the sugar mama will be cooperating.”

@OkomisoJoe said:

“The idea school na scam gets me furious each time I hear a young person saying that.”

@EbereAmani commented:

“The man don vex. It is wrong in every aspect. The woman no get joy, and she is not seeing that what she is doing to the boy is wrong.”

@Engrvalentine2 commented:

“The man d talk too much. My popsi go drag you comot there and that sugar mummy will not dare to hold him back swear with my life, you will fear my dad cos of his features and doings.”

See the post below:

Nigerian man gets sugar mummy pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Benedicta Effiong has sought advice from netizens after her boyfriend impregnated his sugar mummy.

Benedicta said she found out after he opened up to her about it and said he did not intend to marry his sugar mummy. According to her, his sugar mummy is well-to-do financially and has been looking for the fruit of the womb.

Benedicta said their wedding is scheduled for December and doesn't know what to do. Mixed reactions have trailed the post, which the lady has now deleted from Facebook.

