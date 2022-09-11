A viral video has shown Rev. Barr. Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna, the Anglican priest who quit his job in Anambra state

In the video, Rev. Lotanna said he decided to quit his job so as to help people understand the concept of polygamy

He said God is not against polygamy but that God wants man to be pure and if purity could be achieved in polygamy, so be it

Nigerians are reacting to the resignation of Rev. Barr. Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna, an Anglican priest who is propagating the concept of polygamy.

Some are dragging Yul Edochie who recently took a second wife into the controversy by saying he must be happy over what the Anglican priest said.

Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna strongly believes polygamy is ordained by God. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds on social media shows Rev. Lotanna explaining why he left his job to preach about polygamy.

He insists that marrying more than one wife is not a sin and that it is better than sleeping around.

Social media reactions

@urhoboworldwide_ said:

"Oga please don’t misle@d people at all. Just say ur eyes been dey outside world b4."

@phemmypoko commented:

"Why didn’t he take two ribs from Adam and create 2 eves?"

@flipbit2021 said:

"This one don catch babe."

@kootje_paul commented:

"Okay mister Barr solution TV, just say that you like women, hope you will allow them have their own husbands."

@royal_diadem15 commented:

"Yul Edochie smiling so hard right now!"

@officialibidun said:

May God minister to us himself cos all this him so called servant don tire me

@grafix_genius commented:

"Is it vice versa? Ladies should be entitled to marry one man!"

@ikho_joyce said:

"I wonder if is the same one God that revealing all this different doctrines and believe system. My tiredness is tired."

@addieforpresident said:

"God have mercy!"

Drinking alcohol is not a sin

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Catholic priest, Reverend Father John Oluoma said drinking alcohol is not a sin.

According to him, alcohol is medicinal if taken in the right amount.

He also said drinking alcohol will not make people miss heaven.

