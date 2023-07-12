An emotional couple has shared a video of their babies shortly after they underwent a separation surgery

The couple had welcomed a set of conjoined twins and they sought medical help to get them separated

In a touching video, they saw their babies for the first time after the separation and their reaction melted hearts

Social media users have penned down heartwarming comments after watching a video of a couple seeing their conjoined twin babies for the first time after separation surgery.

The happy mother identified as @primrose.moses on TikTok shared a video of the moment and the clip quickly went viral.

Parents of conjoined twins see their babies after separation surgery Photo credit: @primrose.moses/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned:

"See what the Lord has done, What we waited for has come to pass. We are thankful Lord for everything and everyone involved in this process.

"Words are not enough. Our conjoined babies are finally separated and they miss each other in separate beds."

Reactions as couple sees their conjoined babies after separation surgery

The video has gone viral sparking an emotional reaction from netizens around the world.

Many have expressed their joy and relief at the successful surgery and the opportunity for the twins to live separate, healthy lives.

@gloria Timothy reacted:

“Thank you Jesus for a successful surgery take all the glory lord.”

@SoniaLewis1821 said:

“Thank you Jesus for perfecting your healing upon Zyane and Zion. You are forever faithful.”

@Otu Glory Sara reacted:

“God is too real. Congratulations this is so emotional.”

@Valsyfaalong reacted:

“I can’t stop smiling, Thank You Jesus Christ.”

@LadyT said:

“God be with them throughout their lives.”

@Goodness Wellington reacted:

“Thank God for a successful surgery.”

@Lilly said:

“It passed! We thank God.”

@user5380253961714 said:

“Whao! this is d Lord's doing, it is marvellous. l am so happy for d parents.”

@user7800768153592 reacted:

“I knew they would make it. Thank God for the miracle.”

@agbayimathew said:

“Lord you deserved all glory.”

@user8539483066722 reacted:

“I tap into your blessings Amen I received it ijn Amen.”

@inyamaamamihe reacted:

“Thank you Lord we re grateful.”

@Saulmate reacted:

“Thank you Jesus Christ.”

@aliceafrakomah said:

“Thank you Lord for a great work done. congratulations to the family.”

Watch the video below:

Man abandons wife after she gave birth to conjoined twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man named Anayochukwu Njoku abandoned his wife after he realised that she gave birth to conjoined twins. Njoku eloped after his wife Chidinma delivered the babies on March 11, 2020, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Chidinma died three hours after giving birth to the twins named Goodluck and Rejoice Njoku. After the burial of their late mother, the conjoined twins were taken to Imo Foundation, the organ of the government responsible for humanitarian activities in the state.

The director general of the foundation, Beulah Chukwu, said: “Presently, we have a family with conjoined twins." She also said arrangements are being made to separate the conjoined twins, adding that there is need to reach out to the public for assistance despite government's help.

Source: Legit.ng