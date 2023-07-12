A Twitter user tweeted how his mother outsmarted a phone scammer

The tweet went viral and received many likes, retweets and comments from people who found it funny and praised his mother’s wit

Phone scams are common in Nigeria, but some people can spot and stop them with humor and intelligence

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Twitter user with the handle @iamchidindu shared a funny story of how his mother dealt with a phone scammer who pretended to be someone she knew.

The tweet, which has gone viral, has amused many people who praised his mother's quick wit and sense of humor.

Mother of lady had a funny conversation with scammer. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Woman outsmarts scammer

According to the tweet, the scammer called his mother and introduced himself as Papa Favour, a name that sounded familiar to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She asked him if he was the father of Andrew Uzoukwu, a person she apparently knew.

The scammer, sensing an opportunity, agreed that he was Andrew's father.

However, the scammer did not expect what came next.

His mother told him that she thought he had died two Saturdays ago and that she had attended his burial.

The scammer was so shocked and confused that he immediately hung up the phone, ending his attempt to swindle her.

Many people commented on how hilarious and clever his mother was and how she exposed the scammer's lie.

Phone scams rife

Phone scams are a common problem in many countries, especially in Nigeria where @iamchidindu is from.

Scammers often use fake names and stories to trick people into sending them money or revealing their personal information. However, as this tweet shows, some people are not easily fooled and can turn the tables on the scammers with their wit and humor.

Find the tweet about the woman outsmarted a scammer below

Nigerian man opens 25 bank accounts, dupes US citizens of $3.4 million through romance scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Olaniyi Nasiru Ojikitu, has been convicted and sentenced to almost seven and a half years in a US prison for his part in a multi-year romance scam.

According to US prosecutors, Okijutu, a permanent legal resident in the US, opened about 25 bank accounts in his name, a fake name, and a shell company name through which almost $3.4 million was fraudulently obtained and lodged.

The prosecutor disclosed that the Nigerian and nine others were indicted in a Chicago sting operation titled Operation Gold Phish that identified cybercriminals targeting older people.

Source: Legit.ng