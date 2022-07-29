A young man was so overjoyed after he bought a brand new bike that he had to make a video about it

The okada owner congratulated himself with the clip, revealing that the new bike gave him his first key in life

Many TikTok users were wowed that he celebrated the purchase with much joy as if he just bought a car

A young Nigerian man with the handle @bullionvan29 has shared a TikTok video showing how joyful he was when he got his first motorcycle (okada).

He panned his camera to capture every angle of the bike. The excitement on his face could not be contained.

People said he will celebrate bigger wins. Photo source: TikTok/@bullionvan29

Source: UGC

The lights are pretty

The young man took a picture at the dealership where he went to buy the okada. At night, he switched on the whole lights of the automobile to show how beautiful it is.

Many people who reacted to his video celebrated him and said that he will get to buy bigger things in the future.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mi Ra Cle joked:

"Werey go worth like millions, u just dey disguise. we know them."

He replied:

"Boss no o. Thanks I appreciate."

SlimGee said:

"More key bro."

user1579040474390 said:

"More winning."

christiqan said:

"Congrats do what makes you happy bro."

Pablo zablata said:

"congrats more keys to come, believe..."

Hosea Zugwai said:

"Congratulations nah car be next."

user1628713095397 said:

"e no easy abeg, congrats bro."

Alex said:

"Why u not use the money chop."

He replied:

"Trek tire me."

Tancybae said:

"Congratulations my dear I tap from your blessings."

Another young man bought motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Mukarram Haroon, went online to celebrate his win as a freelance writer.

The man said he was able to buy a motorcycle after working for one year and five months. Making a LinkedIn post about his achievement, Haroon said he is very happy with what he has been able to achieve.

He added that his effort working on the freelancing platform, Upwork, has really paid off after he has put in much effort.

Source: Legit.ng