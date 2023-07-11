In the United Kingdom, a 50-year-old Romanian, Marius Draghici, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months

Draghici, whom the prosecutor said was the right man for one of the ringleaders, Gheorghe Nica, admitted to the 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration

London, UK - A Romanian people trafficker has received 12 years and seven months jail term for the death of 39 migrants who are Vietnamese and died in a lorry container.

The 50-year-old Romanian, Marius Draghici, admitted to the 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, BBC reported.

UK Court sentences man to 12 years for human trafficking Photo Credit: BBC

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the remains of the migrants were found on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, in October 2019.

During the hearing, Old Bailey accepted that the condition in the trailer must be "unspeakable".

In his ruling, Justice Garnham said that Draghici "was a small but essential cog in the wheels of this criminal conspiracy" that "put would-be migrants at risk of death".

The 50-year-old Draghici led the migrants' onward transportation in the UK while asking as a driver. The Prosecutor, Bill Emlyn Jones KC, said he is a "right-hand man" to Gheorghe Nica, one of the ringleaders.

Source: Legit.ng