A young Nigerian man has opened up about his encounter after bending down in a Lagos market

Before that fateful day, he had tried to bend down in the market to find out if he would see beyond the normal but was disappointed

On his third attempt, the youth said he nearly ran mad after seeing a black creature, living things without legs and some that had two heads

A Nigerian man, identified as Umuefe Godswill Oluwaseun James, shared his encounter in a Lagos market to solidify claims that not everyone in the market is human.

In a Twitter thread, the gospel pop rapper said he saw things for himself after bending down in a market in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, in 2016.

Godswill said he saw a very black creature. Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria

Source: UGC

Before the 2016 encounter, Godswill said he first tried bending down in the market in JSS 2 after his classmate told tales of strange creatures in the marketplace. He said he saw nothing.

When the discussion came up again in senior secondary school, Godswill said he tried it again in the market but was disappointed. His curiosity got the better of him in 2016, despite market women and bus drivers warning him against it.

Godswill's encounter with strange creatures

According to Godswill, everywhere became quiet when he bent down after pretending to drop his keys.

First, the young man said he saw a black creature that had a snake-like body crawling towards him. He quickly raised his head out of fear, but that was just the beginning of more scary things.

When he raised his head, Godswill said he discovered that everyone around him wasn't human. Godswill noted that some people sold their wares to creatures with no legs, he said some had two heads, and others were white.

Godswill said he regained consciousness of his immediate environment after someone tapped him. He revealed that the encounter was the start of his sleep paralysis problem. It made him almost go bananas.

In his words:

"Some were naked and some were on long attire that you can’t see their hands and legs.

"Some were white in color while some looks like animals with different body!!

"Yooo I nearly ran mad cuz I was filled with fear of the whole visual..

"It’s more like this happened within mins."

Godswill said the encounter impacted him positively and negatively

When Legit.ng asked the Delta indigene the impact the encounter had, the CEO of Orion Incorporation said it had positive and negative effects on him. He said:

"Because, after it, I had measles and I was told that spiritually I’ve been attacked. I had to do 3 days deliverance while I slept in church to do so. All thanks to God for his mercy and all thanks to my mum who is a prophet.

"Sometimes I feel uncomfortable and whenever I feel that way, I just head to my mum’s private altar in her room then either say few prayers or listen to gospel songs to distract my feelings.

"The experience changed my life positively and negatively. The positivity of spirits exists, angels exists and demons exists. The repercussions that one may face is the negativity aspect of it."

He added that his curiosity got the better of him.

"Just imagine I am not close to any spiritual person. Maybe I won’t be here today."

See his tweet below:

Godswill's encounter got people talking

@FriendlyOgba said:

"That bending down go far, if u have dog wake up around 6 theres this yellowish stuff their eye remove it and place on yr eye lid and go to the market around 2pm,wetin yr eye see sha no talk otherwise sope otilo....na why u no fit see dogs for market in the afternoon."

@AbuolowoCFC said:

"Broooooo.

"I have a friend who doesn’t believe in Spirits and African mythology.

"Damnnn God saved you ."

@dejiaso said:

"There is this scary market in Ikorodu too, it's more like a village, the atmosphere is different from other parts of Ikorodu, can't remember the name but the day I entered the environment I wasn't comfortable at all."

@segunDaniel22 said:

"The one i know of a pastor here in Odogugan market. This pastor was always praying and asking God to open his eyes to see things.

"The very day God opened his eyes was when this pastor went to Odoguyan market… according to people, the man fell and died.

Omo eh."

@abubakar_ajayi said:

"Bro, I spent my childhood (till 13yrs) at Iyana Ipaja, Aboru, around this Akinola bus stop. I always hear about this story of Rats, going to the market as human being, this same Iyana Ipaja market to be precise, and they turn back to Rats when getting back to their hidden place."

Source: Legit.ng